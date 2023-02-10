Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.16. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.74%.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading

