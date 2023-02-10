Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-$3.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.58 billion-$33.58 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.00. 2,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $173.42.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

