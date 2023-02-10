SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 434.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.