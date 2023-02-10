SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

About Martin Marietta Materials

Shares of MLM stock opened at $353.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.99.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.