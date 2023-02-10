SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

