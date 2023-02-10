SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average is $298.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

