S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Sells $203,907.24 in Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 568,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,351. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

