Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Synaptics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
