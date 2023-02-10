Synthetix (SNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.10 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $609.51 million and $64.10 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00011144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,995,779 coins and its circulating supply is 251,654,562 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.