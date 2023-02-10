Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYYYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Synthomer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

