TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.49 ($9.12) and last traded at €8.27 ($8.89). Approximately 675,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.05 ($8.66).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.52.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

