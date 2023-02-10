Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $110,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $168,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

