Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.75 or 0.28768559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00450133 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

