TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 119.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 30.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.65. 7,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,342. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.