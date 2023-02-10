TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $182.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

