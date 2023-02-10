TCTC Holdings LLC Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,531,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 278,482 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,297,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 64.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 7,753,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,173,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.