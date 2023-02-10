TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 1,342,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

