TD Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

