TD Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $224.65 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $248.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

