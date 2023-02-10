TD Securities Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.25.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NPI opened at C$33.67 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

