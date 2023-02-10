TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,509 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $98,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 662,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

