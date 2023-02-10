Telemark Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 543,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3,597.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 404,496 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 20,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility Company Profile

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.