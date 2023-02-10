Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for about 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.70. 3,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,488. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

