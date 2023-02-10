Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 4.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

MRNA opened at $163.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,899 shares of company stock valued at $79,823,086. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

