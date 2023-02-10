Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Children's Place Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children's Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children's Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

