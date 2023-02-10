Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $310.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.56.

Shares of RH opened at $316.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

