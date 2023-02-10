TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

TELUS stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The stock has a market cap of C$39.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$34.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.43.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

