Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

