Tenable (TENB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB):

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00.

1/31/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/11/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 695,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

