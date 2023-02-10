Tenable (TENB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB):
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00.
- 1/31/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.
- 1/11/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Tenable Price Performance
NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 695,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable
In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.