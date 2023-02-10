Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.00 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 763,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,343. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 886.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

