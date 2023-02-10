TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 5.9% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.92. 685,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 782,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

About TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

