TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 5.9% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.92. 685,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 782,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
