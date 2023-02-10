The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 2,327,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,716. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

