The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up about 7.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

