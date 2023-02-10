The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $13.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.67 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Read More

