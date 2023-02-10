The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

HIG stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

