The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 14,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.84.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
Further Reading
