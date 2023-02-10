The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.13. 1,305,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

