The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,236,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

