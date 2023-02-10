The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 762,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

