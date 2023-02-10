The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.87. 5,876,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,106,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.