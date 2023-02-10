The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 33,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.91. 5,021,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,076,078. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

