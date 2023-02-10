Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $8.11 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $317.66 million and $8.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00082249 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00063422 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010393 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023486 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001973 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003913 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,026,264,012 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
