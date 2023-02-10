Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 1,116,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.