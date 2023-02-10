Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRI traded up C$6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$162.53.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,413,642.33. In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at C$669,790.63. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

