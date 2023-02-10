TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.