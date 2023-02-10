TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at $661,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 2,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

