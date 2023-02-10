Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.50 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00009837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.28 billion and $41.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00220959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020965 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05495694 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,379,064.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

