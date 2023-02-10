Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as high as C$8.94. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 25,918 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 278,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,475,941. In other Total Energy Services news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$39,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at C$686,187.06. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,475,941. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 592,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,442 and have sold 47,052 shares valued at $421,707.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

