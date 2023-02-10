Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE TT opened at $181.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

