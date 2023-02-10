Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $202,400.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,562,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,054. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

